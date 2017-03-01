State Rep. Pelanda announces run for Secretary of State

Dorothy Pelanda (Photo: Dorothy Pelanda for Secretary of State website)

State Representative Dorothy Pelanda has announced her candidacy to be Ohio's next Secretary of State, according to a news release.

Pelanda, a Republican and House Majority Floor Leader chose today for her announcement because it's her birthday, one she says she "...proudly shares with the state of Ohio."

A graduate of Marysville High School, Miami University and the University of Akron School of Law, Pelanda has called the state of Ohio home for all her life, according to the news release.

“I am running for Secretary of State to ensure that our elections are fair, open, and handled with integrity,” said Pelanda, in the news release.

“As a custodian of democracy, I will facilitate an environment where all Ohioans are confident that our voices are heard. It is vital that we as Ohioans have the opportunity to exercise our constitutional right to vote, thus empowering us to forge our own path in achieving our dreams.”

Pelanda continued, “As Secretary of State, I will work to provide a gateway for Ohio’s existing and future businesses to thrive. As a small business owner myself for over 25 years, I firmly believe the Secretary of State’s office can and should be a partner in easing the unnecessary bureaucratic burdens that can often cause heartache among our businesses both small and large.”

Pelanda was appointed to the Ohio House in 2011.

(© 2017 WKYC)