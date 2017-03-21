Statewide alert issued after 81-year-old Ohio man goes missing

COLUMBUS -- A statewide alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old man with dementia.

Charlie Lee Carlton was last seen at noon Tuesday, March 21 on Scottwood Road in Columbus.

Authorities say it's "out of character" for Carlton to not inform family of his whereabouts.

Carlton is described as 5'9" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue button-up shirt along with black pants that feature a UAW symbol on the back.

He may be driving a dark green 1996 Cadillac DeVille with OH plate number EIT7609.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 immediately.

