Statewide alert issued for missing 74-year-old man

GROVE CITY, Ohio -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man from Grove City in Franklin County.

Walter Muller was reported missing after leaving his residence on Rensch Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday and never returning.

An endangered missing adult alert was issued for Muller late Tuesday.

Police say Muller is a diabetic in need of medication. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and a hat.

He’s described as 5’11” tall, and weighs 200 pounds. Muller has grey hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle he may be driving is a silver Ford F-150 with Ohio license plate number CMN3755.

Anybody with information is asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

