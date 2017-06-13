Student released by North Korea arrives in Ohio

An American college student has arrived in Ohio after being released by North Korea, where he was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.



A plane carrying Otto Warmbier arrived around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at an airport in Cincinnati where he was to be taken to a hospital. His parents say he has been in a coma and was medically evacuated. The 22-year-old student from suburban Cincinnati was supposed to graduate from the University of Virginia in May.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced Warmbier's release Tuesday and said he'd be reunited with his family.



Tillerson says the State Department secured Warmbier's release at President Donald Trump's direction.



He was sentenced in March 2016 after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

