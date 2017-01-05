Student who advocated concealed-carry killed near Ohio State

Close-up of emergency lights (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

COLUMBUS - Police say a student who advocated for allowing concealed handguns on college campuses was fatally shot not far from Ohio State University in Columbus.



Police said Thursday that they don't believe the overnight shooting of 20-year-old Tarak Underiner was random or connected to the school. It was the city's first homicide of 2017.



Officers responding to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. found him unresponsive with several gunshot wounds at a home. He died at the scene.



Police say investigators found no signs of forced entry at the residence. The victim's two roommates were questioned but weren't immediately considered suspects.



The Columbus Dispatch reported that Underiner has testified before state lawmakers in support of allowing college students to be armed