Students safe after Mapleton bus, semi collide

A Mapleton school bus and a semi tractor-trailer collided Friday morning at U.S. 224 and Township Road 1101 in northern Ashland County. (Photo: Tony Orender/News Journal correspondent) (Photo: Hansen, Amy)

NOVA - A Mapleton Local School District bus was involved in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer Friday morning in the northwestern corer of Ashland County. No major injuries were reported.

Superintendent Rodney Hopton said the school's bus No. 3 was being driven by Don Beattie when the crash occurred during the bus's morning route. Mapleton uses single bus routing, so the bus was carrying students of all ages, from elementary through high school students.

Sgt. Brad Bishop of the Ashland Post of Ohio Highway Patrol said it appeared Beattie, who was driving south on Township Road 1101, failed to yield to an eastbound semi tractor-trailer at U.S. 224. The bus, which was carrying 27 students, was struck in the right rear.

Two students were taken by EMS to the hospital and another five were expected to be taken to the hospital by parents to be checked as a precaution, according to Sgt. Brad Bishop of the Ashland Post of Ohio Highway Patrol.

One of those students was taken to the hospital for a possible asthma attack, which Hopton said may have been prompted or exacerbated by the crash.

Bishop described the injuries as very minor, saying they were "bumps and bruises at most."

The remaining students were picked up by another bus and taken to school.

The bus was the district's newest, Hopton said, and it will require some repair.

"I think the biggest thing is there were no serious injuries," Hopton said.

Mansfield News Journal