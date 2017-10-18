WKYC
Suspect in fatal Ohio shootings of 4, including boy, is indicted

Associated Press , WKYC 9:49 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) - A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson was arrested Oct. 13 after a manhunt near Ironton, just south of where authorities found the bodies in a house trailer.

A Lawrence County grand jury on Wednesday also indicted Lawson on charges of felonious assault, rape, kidnapping, corpse abuse, aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, tampering with evidence and failing to comply with a police officer's order.

Lawson's attorney hasn't responded to a message seeking comment on the potential death penalty case.

Lawson is suspected of killing an adult relative, her mother and stepfather and her son and of wounding her husband.

© 2017 Associated Press

