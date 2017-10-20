Suspect in Southern Ohio slayings of 4 pleads not guilty to murder

(Photo: Lawrence County Sherrif's Office)

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) - A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.



Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson pleaded not guilty Friday in a Lawrence County court. He was arrested Oct. 13 after a manhunt near Ironton, just south of where authorities found the bodies in a house trailer.



Lawson also pleaded not guilty to charges of felonious assault, rape, kidnapping, corpse abuse, aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, tampering with evidence and failing to comply with a police officer's order.



A message seeking comment was left Friday for Lawson's attorney.



Lawson is suspected of killing an adult relative, her mother and stepfather, and her son and of wounding her husband.

© 2017 Associated Press