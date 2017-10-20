WKYC
Close

Suspect in Southern Ohio slayings of 4 pleads not guilty to murder

Associated Press , WKYC 4:26 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) - A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Twenty-three-year-old Arron Lawson pleaded not guilty Friday in a Lawrence County court. He was arrested Oct. 13 after a manhunt near Ironton, just south of where authorities found the bodies in a house trailer.

Lawson also pleaded not guilty to charges of felonious assault, rape, kidnapping, corpse abuse, aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, tampering with evidence and failing to comply with a police officer's order.

A message seeking comment was left Friday for Lawson's attorney.

Lawson is suspected of killing an adult relative, her mother and stepfather, and her son and of wounding her husband.

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

Sheriff IDs 3 adult victims of Southern Ohio murders; suspect arrested

WKYC

Prosecutor: Suspect in Southern Ohio slayings may face death penalty

WKYC

Southern Ohio killings: What's known about suspect Arron Lawson? Not much

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories