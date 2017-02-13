Swinging temps causing pothole problems

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: milosradinovic, milosradinovic)

AKRON - The warm and cold cycle the winter season has delivered to Northeast Ohio appears to have also delivered a bumpy ride for drivers.

It’s not new to see potholes appear on the roadways, but the amount of potholes drivers are noticing may have something to do with this season’s weather conditions.

When water freezes, it expands.

Bumpy ride along Perkins heading into downtown Akron, but it appears potholes were patched up. Any near you? Share your photos! @wkyc pic.twitter.com/pXM3YZNjur — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) February 13, 2017

According to Jim Hall, public works manager in Akron, when water moves into the “nooks and crannies” of the pavement, it will expand in below-freezing temperatures and begin to “loosen materials and widen the cracks.”

As the freeze and thaw continues, the cracks and craters continue to surface.

Local crews patch the potholes with a temporary "cold-mix" asphalt during the winter season. The “hot-mix” asphalt is used during the warmer months.

Share your pothole photos with us on our WKYC – Channel 3 News Facebook page.

(© 2017 WKYC)