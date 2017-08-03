Teen driver, her 2 passengers die in collision with pickup

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old woman in Ohio stopped at a stop sign then pulled into the path of a pickup, colliding with the truck and killing herself and leaving her two passengers dead.



The patrol says the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday near Oak Harbor, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) southeast of Toledo.



Authorities say Cora Roob, of Port Clinton, pulled into the path of a pickup truck driven by 47-year-old Kenneth Recker, also of Port Clinton.



Troopers say Roob died at the scene and her passengers died at a hospital.



The patrol identified one passenger as 18-year-old Barbara Redfern, of Oak Harbor. Authorities weren't identifying the other passenger until relatives could be notified.



Recker wasn't injured.



The investigation is continuing.

