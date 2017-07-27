Teen who took video of deadly Ohio State Fair ride accident: 'You don't think to see that here'

Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after the ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Some of the victims were thrown from the ride when it malfunctioned Wednesday. (Photo: Jim Woods/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

COLUMBUS - Video of the moment an Ohio State Fair ride malfunctioned and sent eight people flying into the air has made its way across social media.

The 15-year-old who shot the video said he was recording on his phone and heard the commotion as the accident occurred, capturing the horrifying footage as a result.

WKYC has decided to refrain from airing the video and posting it to our site.

An 18-year-old man was killed as a result of the accident, which occurred on the Fire Ball ride on the fair's opening day Wednesday. Seven others, including a 13-year-old, were injured. Fire officials say five are considered to be in critical condition.

Inspectors say the ride was checked "three to four times" in recent days. They say some issues with rides may not be visible.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered all rides at the fair to be closed until additional safety inspection.

The fair will open its gates at 9 a.m.

