Teens killed in crash: Ohio school district cancels classes

ENON, Ohio -- An Ohio school district has canceled classes after two students were killed in a car crash over the weekend.

The Greenon Local School District in Enon said in a Facebook post Sunday that David Waag and Connor Williams were killed in the crash Saturday near Fairborn. The district says another student and a recent graduate were also involved in the crash. Police say they are expected to survive.

Investigators say it appears the car drifted off the road, overcorrected and went off the other side before flipping over and hitting a tree. Police say no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.

The district says counselors will be available at the high school Monday despite school not being in session.

