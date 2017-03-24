The curious items Ohioans shop for online

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

Have you recently browsed the internet for a nose hair trimmer or a Donald Trump tie?

Google knows if you did.

Estately, a site that tracks home listings and real estate data, analyzed Google Trends measuring internet searches using the Google Shopping feature.

The analysis tracked which items each state shopped online for the most over the last year.

Ohio's top searches?

Donald Trump tie, beard trimmer, nose hair trimmer, zombie garden gnome, Kate Spade fitness tracker, indoor putting green, denim vest and camo lingerie.

According to Estately, nose hair trimmer was the No. 1 search.

© 2017 WKYC-TV