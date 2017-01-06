The Limited closing all 250 stores

Shopping bag (Photo: Thinkstock)

NEW ALBANY, OHIO - According to a post on The Limited's website, the store is closing all of its 250 stores by the end of the weekend.

The Limited

The post also noted that's the retail chain's website would remain open for business.

The statement reads:

This isn’t goodbye

…We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors.

But this isn’t goodbye.

The styles you love are still available online - We’re just a quick click away 24 hours a day.

The Associated Press noted that about 4,000 jobs would be affected at the New Albany, Ohio-based chain.

This news comes on the heels of announcements from Sears, Kmart and Macy's about their own store closings.