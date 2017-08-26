Toledo declares 'watch' after toxins found near water intake

Researchers say algae outbreaks are popping up more and more in every state. (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein Getty Images)

TOLEDO (AP) - Toledo has changed its water quality rating from "clear" to "watch" after algal toxins were detected in water drawn from Lake Erie at the city's intake crib.

The Blade reports the rating change came Friday after microcystin was detected. Toledo officials say no detectable levels of the toxin have been found in treated tap water and emphasized that it's safe to drink.

Algal toxins in Toledo's Lake Erie-fed water system caused a crisis in 2014 that affected 500,000 area residents supplied by the city.

Toledo spent $41 million in 2016 as part of a 10-year, $500 million project to upgrade its water treatment plant.

The city has been testing lake water daily after algal blooms formed in Lake Erie's western basin this summer.

