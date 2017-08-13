WKYC
Toledo gears up for 2018 Jeep Fest after one-year pause

Associated Press , WKYC 7:37 PM. EDT August 13, 2017

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The Toledo Jeep Fest will return in 2018 to celebrate everything Jeep after a one-year hiatus.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2vVM6Yi ) organizers say the decision to bring back Jeep Fest to the city came after months of discussions with Jeep parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on trademark use and financial support and with other potential sponsors.

The three-day event is expected to cost $300,000 compared with the $190,000 spent during the first Jeep Fest in 2016.

The event will be held in downtown Toledo.

Event organizer Bruce Baumhower says the event in August will provide a chance to celebrate Toledo's past and embrace its future with Jeep.

© 2017 Associated Press


