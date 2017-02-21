Trump/Kasich: Who asked for the meeting?

CORAL GABLES, FL - MARCH 10: Republican presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich are seen during a broadcast break of a Republican Presidential Primary Debate on the campus of the University of Miami. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

There is a meeting scheduled inside The White House for this Friday. The two participants are the Governor of Ohio and The President of the United States. That’s about all that is certain.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that the meeting is a go, and that Governor Kasich asked for it.

But according to various sources, there seems to be some disagreement on who asked for the meeting.

Kasich staffer John Weaver tweeted: “JohnKasich respects office of the President & is happy to meet with Trump at the president's repeated requests.”

WKYC Channel 3 reached out to the Governor’s office who could not offer more detail on the invitation or the likelihood of the meeting happening at all.

