WKYC
Close

Trump/Kasich: Who asked for the meeting?

Chris Tye , WKYC 6:38 PM. EST February 21, 2017

There is a meeting scheduled inside The White House for this Friday. The two participants are the Governor of Ohio and The President of the United States.  That’s about all that is certain.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that the meeting is a go, and that Governor Kasich asked for it.

But according to various sources, there seems to be some disagreement on who asked for the meeting.

Kasich staffer John Weaver tweeted: “JohnKasich respects office of the President & is happy to meet with Trump at the president's repeated requests.”

WKYC Channel 3 reached out to the Governor’s office who could not offer more detail on the invitation or the likelihood of the meeting happening at all.

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

John Kasich scheduled to meet with Donald Trump on Friday

WKYC

Report: John Kasich scheduled to meet with Donald Trump on Friday

WKYC

John Kasich: Donald Trump's 'loose words' hurt

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories