Victim of Ohio State Fair accident remembered at visitation

WKYC 11:58 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

GROVE CITY - Family and friends gathered Monday evening to remember the teen killed at the Ohio State Fair last week.

The visitation for 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell was held in his hometown Grove City, just outside of Columbus.

Tyler was riding 'The Fire Ball,' when a row of seats detached from the ride. Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Jarrell suffered head, trunk and lower extremity injuries when he was thrown into the air. Seven other fair-goers were injured, many seriously.

Community members are still trying to make sense of the tragic accident.

"There are no words...so...I hope and our prayer is that we an be there for them and their families...to let them know that we care. And if we care then God cares," Pastor Thomas Burns of Second Community Church told NBC 4 Columbus. 

Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m.


 

