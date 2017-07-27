WKYC
Close

Victims in Ohio State Fair accident identified

WKYC 11:28 AM. EDT July 27, 2017

COLUMBUS - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victims from Wednesday's Ohio State Fair ride accident.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned, causing a row of seats to snap off, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The seven people hurt were:

  • Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio
  • Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio
  • Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

Fire officials say five of the injured are considered to be in critical condition. Three of the victims were taken to Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center. The hospital released a statement Thursday morning stating two of the victims it received are critical and one is in serious condition.

A witness told WKYC she saw three people, including Jarrell, hit the ground. She said she saw Jarrett hit a metal beam and believes he died instantly.

Ohio Gov. Kasich ordered all rides to be shut down until further inspection. The fair opened its gates at 9 a.m. Thursday. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

WATCH | John Kasich holds press conference on Ohio State Fair accident

WKYC

California closes 'Fire Ball' ride following Ohio State Fair accident

WKYC

Witness to deadly Ohio State Fair ride accident: 'We heard them hit the ground and everything'

WKYC

One dead, 7 injured in accident at Ohio State Fair in Columbus: Photos

WKYC

Teen who took video of deadly Ohio State Fair ride accident: 'You don't think to see that here'

WKYC

Gov. John Kasich orders rides shut down at Ohio State Fair after accident

WKYC

Chief Inspector: Deadly fair ride inspected 3-4 times last few days

WKYC

Ohio State Fair offering refunds to those who attended Wednesday night

WKYC

What do we know about 'Fire Ball' ride that malfunctioned at Ohio State Fair?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories