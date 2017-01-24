Victims' rights groups push change to Ohio constitution

Ohio statehouse (Photo: WKYC)

COLUMBUS - Victims' rights advocates are proposing an amendment to Ohio's constitution that would give crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused.



The proposal would require that crime victims be notified of all court proceedings and be heard at each step along the way.



The amendment proposed for the November ballot would also give victims input on plea deals. It also would declare that full and timely restitution is a right.



The Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center on Tuesday presented a summary of the amendment and 2,500 initial signatures to the Attorney General's Office, which must approve petition language.



The amendment, dubbed Marsy's Law for Ohio, is named for a California woman killed in 1983 by her ex-boyfriend after he was released from jail without notification to her.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.