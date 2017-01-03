VIDEO | Fight between adults breaks out at Ohio high school basketball game

LEXINGTON - A large fight involving fans from both teams broke out at Lexington High School on Friday after a game against Wooster High School.

News Journal sports reporter Connor Casey, who was covering the event, said the fight began around 9 p.m. as fans were leaving the gymnasium shortly after Lexington lost the game. The final score was 63-41.

Officers from the Lexington Police Department who were working the game requested backup as several people were involved in the altercation, according to a news release from police. Police said there were some minor injuries but none required medical treatment.

One person was briefly detained to determine if they were involved, but no charges had been made as of Friday evening. The incident remains under investigation.

Lexington police are gathering names, statements and video of the incident to determine who may have instigated it or been involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 419-884-1032.

Casey captured a portion of the fight on video and said it appeared the fight began behind the scoring table with adult fans from both teams. Students from Wooster then became involved, he said.

Both teams were held in the locker room until the altercation ended, Casey said. He estimated the fight went on for a few minutes.