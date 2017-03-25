Villa-Angela-St. Joseph defeats Roger Bacon in Division III

Basketball (Photo: Thinkstock)

COLUMBUS - Jerry Higgins scored 16 points and Alonzo Gaffney had 12 points and 10 rebounds as Villa Angela St. Joseph defeated Roger Bacon 54-52 to win the Ohio high school Division III boys basketball state championship.



Leading by two with 1:07 to go, Higgins got behind the defense on an inbounds pass Saturday and scored a layup to make it a two possession-game.



The Vikings made seven free throws in the final minute and led by as much as 10 before Bacon hit three 3-pointers in the final 31 seconds.



The Vikings earned their seventh state championship and third in five years.



Alec Pfriem had a double-double for the runner-up with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Johnson and James Johnson added 14 and 13 points.

© 2017 Associated Press