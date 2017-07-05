She's had a long struggle with her health, but now Columbus native Darcey Wion is taking back her life.
A few years ago Darcey was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, after collapsing during a workout class.
It turned her life upside down, but she used it to her advantage, being selected as a finalist for "Women's Health's" Next Fitness Star.
Tomorrow night on Donovan Live at 7, you can meet Darcey and listen to her story.
Right now, you can vote for her to win the title!
