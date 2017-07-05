Darcey Wion is from Columbus, and is a finalist for the "Next Fitness Star". (Photo: Women's Health magazine)

She's had a long struggle with her health, but now Columbus native Darcey Wion is taking back her life.

A few years ago Darcey was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, after collapsing during a workout class.

It turned her life upside down, but she used it to her advantage, being selected as a finalist for "Women's Health's" Next Fitness Star.

Tomorrow night on Donovan Live at 7, you can meet Darcey and listen to her story.

© 2017 THE CONVERSATION