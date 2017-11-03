WATCH | Ohio State Highway Patrolman narrowly avoids being struck along freeway

An Ohio State Highway Patrolman as well as other drivers narrowly avoided serious injury earlier this week on a Central Ohio freeway.

In a dashcam video provided by the OSHP, the patrolman had pulled a car over and was talking to the driver this past Tuesday when suddenly a truck came barrelling through and swiped the parked vehicle. The patrolman can be seen moving quickly away from the car to avoid being hurt.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Patrol said the truck itself was pushed onto the shoulder of the road after being struck by another vehicle changing lanes. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The OSHP is using this as an opportunity to remind all drivers to slow down and move over if they see law enforcement or other vehicles pulled over on the side of the road.

