Close WATCH | President Trump holds rally in Youngstown WKYC Breaking Live Video WKYC 6:52 PM. EDT July 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST YOUNGSTOWN - President Donald Trump is in Ohio this evening, addressing a large crowd at the Covelli Centre. Watch the rally on the player above.MOBILE USERS: Click here © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS How to enjoy Spectrum service and avoid the extra fees Many citizens don't buy authorities' Macron story Tech Tuesday: Top $10 LED Steal - The Deal Guy Lovily Johnson baby death Shooting at Dollar General on Monday Final Weather Did tattoo controversy break ballpark rules Controversy in the stands Topps removes Chief Wahoo from cards WKYC Breaking Live Video More Stories WATCH | President Trump holds rally in Youngstown Jul 25, 2017, 6:52 p.m. Cleveland Police union president Steve Loomis… Jul 25, 2017, 6:16 p.m. FORECAST | Summery Perfection Wednesday Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs