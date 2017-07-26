WKYC
What do we know about 'Fire Ball' ride that malfunctioned at Ohio State Fair?

July 26, 2017

COLUMBUS - Wednesday's fatal ride malfunction that took place at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus was on a ride called 'The Fire Ball.' 

According to Amusements of America, the company providing rides to the Fair this year, 'The Fire Ball' "combines swinging and spinning action all in one ride! Since it's debut in 2002, the Fire Ball has become one of the most popular thrill rides on the AOA Midway. The Fire Ball swings riders 40' above the midway while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute!"


The website 'DOD3' adds: "Fireball, made by the Dutch manufacturer KMG, is probably one of the most widely seen major attractions at large fairs today. It was one of the first high G-force pendulum style rides that have been all the rage in recent years.

Fireball is comprised of four large supports that hold up a hub at the top. The supports are attached to two trailers that contain water tanks to act as a ballast for the ride. From the hub hangs a large boom with a claw looking wheel at the bottom. The claw has six arms with gondolas attached to the ends of each arm, each one containing four seats for a total of 24 passengers. Riders are secured with a bulky, over the shoulder harness."

NBC 4 in Columbus captured video of a 2012 inspection of the 'The Fire Ball.' 

