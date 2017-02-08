White House: Cincinnati's fed funds in jeopardy

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

Cincinnati's federal money for roads, bridges and other projects is in jeopardy after last week's decision to become a safe haven for undocumented immigrants, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters in Washington on Wednesday.

It's the first time Donald Trump's administration has specifically weighed in on Cincinnati becoming a so-called "sanctuary city," a symbolic gesture that shows Cincinnati stands with immigrants in the wake of the president's mandate last month to ban travel to seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Cincinnati's WLWT-TV reporter Courtis Fuller and asked the question to Spicer.

Mayor John Cranley and other city leaders scoffed at the notion the city would lose federal funding after they made the sanctuary city announcement on Jan. 30.

"I don't believe it," Cranley said last week. "I just don't believe it."

