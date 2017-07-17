Willard undocumented immigrant facing deportation Tuesday

(Photo: WKYC)

WILLARD - The fight continues in the case of a undocumented northeast Ohio man.

WKYC learned today that Jesus Lara Lopez's last request to stay within the states to continue working and raising his family has been denied.

His sons and legal team joined community and faith leaders throughout the process. They’ve traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with congress, and even started a national petition that garnered 35,000 signatures.

But that still wasn’t enough.

Jesus is scheduled to be deported to Mexico Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Despite working hard, having no criminal record and paying taxes, Lopez’s biggest fear is now coming true.

"I never knew this was going to happen to me," he said.

