Wisconsin speaker doesn't deny chastising Gov. Kasich

Ohio Gov. John Kasich may throw a wrench into GOP congressional efforts to dismantle Obamacare (Photo: YURI GRIPAS, AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: Hansen, Amy)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he chastised Ohio Gov. John Kasich for joining a brief opposing the GOP in a Wisconsin redistricting case before the U.S. Supreme Court.



New York Magazine reported Sunday that Vos swore at Kasich and accused him of betraying his party during a September meeting.



Vos said Thursday that he told Kasich he was disappointed that Kasich stepped into an issue he doesn't understand. Asked if he swore, Vos replied Kasich "can characterize it however he wants."



He said he didn't explicitly tell Kasich he had betrayed the party but that might have been Kasich's "implication."



Vos said he wanted Kasich to know his decisions have consequences and it's up to him if he wants to run for president and step on somebody along the way.

