Woman struck by lightning on Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS - An Ohio woman was reportedly struck by lightning on The Ohio State University campus Thursday, WCMH reports.

According to WCMH, a man called 911 around 11:30 a.m. to report that his wife had been struck by lightning in a parking lot near the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The caller said his wife was struck on the arm and hand.

The woman was alert and talking as she was taken to Wexner Medical Center, though her condition is currently unknown.

WCMH says an Ohio State spokesperson said the woman is a part-time employee who was working an event outside the athletic center.

