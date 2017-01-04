Woman's knowledge of pet CPR saves dog's life

Luke, a six-year-old Miniature Pinscher, sits happily the week of Christmas after his mother, Emily Wicker, of Mansfield, used CPR to revive him after he choked on a puppy treat. (Photo: Photo submitted)

MANSFIELD - Her dog not breathing, Emily Wicker relied on her knowledge of CPR to revive her 6-year-old miniature Pinscher, Luke.

"It just kicked in," Wicker, a Mansfield resident, said of her training. "I didn't think about anything — I just started doing it."

Pet CPR isn't hard to learn, according to veterinarian John Shuler, of Galion. And it's something he wishes more pet owners knew how to do.

"It is important. Just as it is in people, you have a couple or three minutes that you have before there's significant brain damage, and then there's death," Shuler said. "You have to know how to do that at home."

Fortunately for Luke, Wicker knew exactly what to do.

It was the week before Christmas, and Wicker, who took veterinary classes in college, was sitting at home reading. She thought it was unusual that her dog wasn't with her, so she went searching for him.

"I looked over in his bed and he looked weird," Wicker said. "I said his name and he didn't do anything, so I went over to him and he wasn't breathing."

She knelt by his side, opened his mouth and found a dog treat lodged in his throat.

"I was able to take that out," Wicker said.

Although Luke wasn't breathing, Wicker had a good idea he would be OK because his heart was still beating.

"The hardest thing is finding your animal's pulse," Wicker said. "He had a really shallow heart rate, so I knew it wouldn't take long to bring him back to consciousness."

Wicker grabbed Luke's muzzle and blew four strong puffs of air into his mouth. Then she placed her hands on his chest and started compressing his heart.

"The first round I did do some compression, but the second round I didn't have to," Wicker said.

After four more breaths into her dog's lungs, the dog came to.

"He started coughing just how a human would, because his airway was blocked, and he was fine," Wicker said.

Luke's adventure was not unusual, according to Dr. Shuler.

"Typically, it ends up being some foreign body, something the dog shouldn't be chewing on anyway," he said.

But Shuler said Wicker's response was very uncommon. He said it's rare for a pet owner to save a choking dog's life.

"Because not a lot of people know what to do, or they may not be present when the pet actually chokes, most of the ones I hear of are deaths," Shuler said.

The first step is to identify what's obstructing the pet's airway. If the object cannot be reached quickly, the owner should wrap his arms around the dog's abdomen behind its last rib and pull upward as hard as possible — the Heimlich maneuver for animals.

"It is a quick upward thrust — just about enough to pick the dog up off the ground," Shuler said. "That typically creates enough air pressure to dislodge whatever is caught in the dog's trachea."

If the pet is lying on its side, Shuler said to press down on its rib cage to generate a similar gust of air through the animal's throat. The same procedure works for cats.

Shuler said that once the airway is clear, the animal will often revive itself naturally. But if the heart doesn't rebound quickly, he said the owner should compress the pet's chest to a rhythm to help the blood start circulating again.

"Its been found that just the chest compression is enough. Because of the way the valves are with the heart, it's almost as good as the heart actually pumping itself," Shuler said.

To learn more about animal CPR, Shuler said suggested pet owners ask their veterinarian. They'll likely be glad you did.

"I wish more people would show interest so that I can teach them how to do this during their yearly exam," Shuler said. "We just don't see anything with pets that organized that gives us the opportunity to teach people."

Wicker agrees it's important to know life-saving techniques for pets. And now, so does Luke.