Wooster police stop driverless Amish buggy with energetic horse

(Photo: Wooster Police Department / Facebook)

WOOSTER, Ohio -- Police had to make an unusual stop after finding a driverless Amish buggy going down the road.

In a Facebook post, the Wooster Police Department says a horse apparently decided to take a morning run Sunday without its owners.

Officers found the buggy heading down State Route 250, and one sergeant jumped inside and managed to get the horse to stop.

Police say the horse was very excited and tired, but otherwise unhurt. Police were able to track down its owners and return the horse and buggy.

“Every new day brings with it new challenges,” the police department’s Facebook post declared. “This driverless buggy took a morning run. Apple Creek Police and Wooster Ohio State Patrol managed to get the buggy stopped on 250 by ATI. No one was hurt. The horse was very excited & tired. The owners were found & the horse was turned over to then. Would you jump into the buggy like Sgt. Smith did??”

