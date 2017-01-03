Yuck! Cleveland, Akron rank among worst for bed bugs

(Photo: Orkin)

Sleep tight... Don't let the bed bugs bite!

When it comes to the tiny critters, several Ohio cities are ranked among the nation's most infested locations.

While Cleveland, Akron and Canton were clustered together and ranked at #13, Columbus finished higher on the worst list at #5 with Cincinnati at #8. Dayton was the only other Ohio location that made the list, coming in at #32.

The "worst" bed bugs list was built on data from areas where Orkin performed the most treatments between December 2015 and November 2016.

Below is the list of 50 worst bed bug cities:

1. Baltimore (+9)

2. Washington, D.C. (+1)

3. Chicago (-2)

4. New York

5. Columbus, Ohio

6. Los Angeles (-4)

7. Detroit

8. Cincinnati

9. Philadelphia (-3)

10. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose (+4)

11. Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-2)

12. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (-1)

13. Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-1)

14. Indianapolis (+1)

15. Dallas-Ft. Worth (-2)

16. Atlanta (+3)

17. Houston

18. Buffalo, N.Y. (+2)

19. Charlotte, N.C. (-3)

20. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. (+10)

21. Knoxville, Tenn. (+3)

22. Denver (-4)

23. Nashville, Tenn. (-1)

24. Pittsburgh (+5)

25. Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.-Asheville, N.C. (-4)

26. Phoenix (-3)

27. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. (+5)

28. Boston (-3)

29. Milwaukee (-3)

30. Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Ill. (+12)

31. Hartford-New Haven, Conn. (+3)

32. Dayton, Ohio (-4)

33. Omaha, Neb. (+3)

34. Seattle-Tacoma (-6)

35. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (-4)

36. Charleston-Huntington, W.Va. (-1)

37. St. Louis (+3)

38. Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Dubuque, Iowa (+3)

39. Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. (+11)

40. Syracuse, N.Y. (+6)

41. Louisville, Ky. (-2)

42. Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, N.C.

43. Lexington, Ky. (-10)

44. Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. (-6)

45. Kansas City, Mo. (-1)

46. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (-3)

47. Salt Lake City, Utah

48. Honolulu, Hawaii

49. Las Vegas

50. Portland, Ore.

Bed bugs are great hitchhikers because they travel from place to place with ease, including luggage, purses and other belongings. Bed bugs can be found anywhere, from single family homes, apartments and hotel, to public places like movie theaters, public transit and libraries and offices.

Bed bugs can be difficult to detect and treat because of their small size and ability to survive up to a year without feeding. They are about the size of an apple seed when fully grown, and can hide around seams of a mattress, behind headboards and in cracks and crevices, usually within a five-foot radius of the bed. The first signs of a bed bug infestation are often the bed bugs themselves or small dark stains bed bugs can leave behind.