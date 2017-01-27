OSHP: Three-vehicle crash kills Minerva resident

(Photo: WKYC)

PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO - The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Paris Township on U.S. 30.

Troopers say George Spurlock, 50, of Lorain and his passenger, Michael Trull, 30, of Nova, Ohio were traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 in a 2006 International tractor trailer.

According to the report, Breanna Petros, 22, of Minerva and her passenger, Jordyon Kreitzer, 21, also of Minerva were traveling westbound on U.S. 30 in a 2002 Buick Rendezvous.

Troopers say Kayleigh Reed, 28, of Minerva was westbound on US 30 in a 1999 Ford F-250.

The OSHP preliminary investigation has Petros’ Buick Rendezvous losing control and sliding into the path of the Spurlock’s Tractor Trailer.

After impact, the Buick Rendezvous was forced back into the westbound lane of US 30 where it struck Reed’s Ford Pick-up, troopers said.

Troopers said Spurlock sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Medical Hospital by EMT private ambulance service. Spurlock’s passenger was not injured.

Troopers said Petros sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Aultman Hospital by Sandy Creek Fire Department.

Troopers say Petros’ passenger, Jordyon Kreitzer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Stark County Coroner.

Troopers said Reed was not injured, however, she was 7 months pregnant and was taken to Aultman Hospital by Osnaburg Township Fire Department for precautionary reasons.

Reed and Trull were wearing safety restraints and Spurlock, Petros and Kreitzer did not have their safety belt on, troopers said.

Troopers stated that alcohol is not a factor in the crash and it currently remains under investigation.

