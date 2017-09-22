Bikers turn out in force to grant wish of Fruitland girl battling cancer

Dozens of motorcyclists rode to the Fruitland home of a 7-year-old girl who is battling cancer. (Photo: Monte Wickersham)

FRUITLAND - A large group of motorcyclists showed up at a Fruitland home last weekend to answer the wish of a 7-year-old girl who is nearing the end of her battle with cancer.

Alanna Schiffhauer wanted motorcycles to come to her house. That's where the amazing biker community in the Treasure Valley comes in.

Monty Wickersham owns Mad Man Motorcycles in Nampa. He spends his days fixing bikes, and riding them.

Last weekend he heard about a Alanna's request. Monty turned to Facebook to spread the word to the biker community. The post with Alanna's photo was shared almost a thousand times.

"It was short notice, but we had to get as many as we could together as quick and just get over there," he said.

The very next morning, the bikes started showing up - dozens of them.

"We teamed up together we met here at 11 o'clock with 50 or 60 bikes," Monty said.

70 more joined the motorcade along the way. They all rode together to Alanna's house in Fruitland.

"We always pull together, but it was a beautiful thing to see," said motorcyclist Esther Jacob. "I was raised in it, that's who we are that's what we do - support, love and just be there."

Alanna was on the lawn waiting with her family.

Alanna Schiffhauer sits in a wheelchair as she awaits a visit from dozens of motorcyclists. (Photo: Jenne Schiffhauer)

"[We} rode by her house, she wanted to see motorcycles so that's what we did," said Monte. "I don't think there was a dry eye on the road."

One motorcyle after another came down her street.

"It was heartwarming and we got a couple smiles out of her," said Monte.

Alanna and her mom sent a message of thanks.

"Thank you for doing all this stuff for me," Alanna said in a recorded video message.

Her mom, Jenne added, "The whole Schiffhauer family would like to thank all of the bikers in our community for everything they've done for our family."

Alanna's family has been showered with love and kindness during this difficult time.

Her mom wrote this letter of thanks to the community:

"Please do let the public know Dale and I have kept our faith and positive spirits by not only watching her fight, but also the way she has touched the lives of so many others. She pioneered the antibody program at St Luke's so other kids won't have to leave the state for bone marrow transplants and other types of immunotherapy. We've learned that hospice isn't tailored for individualized care, especially for children, so that's another project Alanna will leave for me so that her legacy lives on and most of all other children get the care and support needed and deserved in such a tragic time. But in my heart I truly believe her legacy is really to promote kindness, believe in miracles, and always be a loving and supportive member of your communities. From Boise's Got Faith, St Luke's staff, the Idaho Steelheads, the KTVB news crews, special employees from Idaho Power, the whole Fruitland School District (and just every awesome member of our town and county), KTSY, the Argus Observer, Snake River Corrections, Shutterhappy Photography, Camp Rainbow Gold, BSU, all of our local fire departments, and so many other loving and giving members and businesses of the Treasure Valley .....THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOU! The Schiffhauer family is truly humbled and gracious for the love we've been shown."

The Schiffhauer Family

