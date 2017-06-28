Join WKYC's 'Support Our Students' summer campaign

WKYC SOS campaign (Photo: WKYC)

Whether you donate books, school supplies or your time, WKYC is encouraging all its viewers to choose a way to support and encourage Cleveland students before school resumes in the fall.

The “Support Our Students” initiative is designed to supply Cleveland students with the help they need to succeed.

Through Aug. 4, books and school supplies are being accepted at WKYC at 1333 Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland. Books should be new or gently used, and appropriate for students in kindergarten through grade eight.

And here is a list of the school supplies we are collecting at the station: pens, notebooks, pencils, book bags, crayons, loose-leaf paper, rulers, glue, scissors, calculators and two-pocket folders.

Or another way to help is to sign up to be a volunteer mentor for True2U, a program that supports Cleveland eighth-graders as they prepare for high school and explore possible careers.

To learn more about True2U, go to bit.ly/true2mentors

