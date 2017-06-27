WKYC's ‘Support Our Students' summer campaign underway

Support Our Students (Photo: WKYC-TV)

It may be summertime but WKYC believes in ‘seeing the possible’ in Cleveland’s students all year long.

And when we can get the whole community involved, it can have a huge impact.

This summer, WKYC wants you to join us in our ‘Support Our Students’ campaign, also known as S.O.S., and we are giving you three ways to help local students succeed in school.

You can choose the project that most suits you: You can 1) Donate an armload of children’s books; 2) Drop off school supplies; or 3) Mentor a student. Every bit of support makes a difference.

See which project you like best to help students in need from the Cleveland area.

BOOKS: Through Aug. 4, WKYC will be collecting new or gently used children’s books right here at our WKYC studios at 1333 Lakeside Avenue in downtown Cleveland. We are asking that the books be suitable for students from kindergarten through eighth grade. You can drop them off any day of the week and place them in our collection bins. The books will be divided between the United Way of Greater Cleveland’s Stuff the Bus with Books campaign (to be distributed via the Cleveland Public Library during the summer) and the National Council of Jewish Women’s Building Bridges With Books program (which creates libraries inside Cleveland public schools where there is a need).

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: WKYC will also be collecting the following school supplies through Aug. 4: Pens, notebooks, pencils, book bags, crayons, loose-leaf paper, rulers, glue, scissors, calculators and two-pocket folders. WKYC is partnering with Tomahawk Entertainment Group to support its “Cover 4 School Supply Drive.” It’s a grassroots effort to collect school supplies for the Kids In Need Resource Center. Tomahawk’s school supply drive will culminate Thursday, Aug. 10, with a collection event from noon to 6 pm at Buffalo Wild Wings at 26200 Harvard Avenue.

MENTORING: Be a volunteer mentor for True2U, an innovative program that prepares eighth graders in Cleveland public schools for the transition into high school. More than 500 volunteers are needed to mentor eighth-graders and help them develop the tools to make the most of high school and be successful in college and career. It’s not a heavy time commitment and you get plenty of support: volunteers are matched into teams, and meet monthly with students at their schools. Through a structured curriculum, you will expose your students to career options and show them how to maximize their strengths. This program is supported by the Cleveland Foundation’s MyCom youth development initiative, the Neighborhood Leadership Institute and the Greater Cleveland Partnership. To sign up, go to: http://bit.ly/true2mentors

