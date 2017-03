Cleveland 2017 St. Patrick's Day parade (Photo: Kim Wendel, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - It was cold but dry as the 175th Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade stepped off just after 1 p.m. Friday.

WKYC was as interested in the paradegoers as we were the parade itself!

Take a look and see who braved the cold and watched the parade.

