(Photo: WKYC)

AVON LAKE - Piper Samuels, the 6-year-old who bravely battled an aggressive form of cancer, died Sunday.

Her family made the announcement to their Facebook page, Piper Will Crush Cancer.

Piper was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma. The aggressive cancer forced doctors to amputate Piper's right leg, but nevertheless, she persisted.

Piper's fight to "crush cancer," as she put it, touched the hearts of an entire community. Her friends, classmates and family in Avon Lake held vigils for her and turned to social media to spread her story.

Details about vigils and memorial services have not been provided yet.

