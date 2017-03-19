WKYC
Close

Piston Power Show at the I-X Center: Student exhibition

WKYC 4:13 PM. EDT March 19, 2017

CLEVELAND - On Sunday, there was an exhibition at the Piston Power Show involving students from area high schools and career centers.

They got to show off engines that they have spent some time building.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories