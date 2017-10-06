PLAN AHEAD | 'Make A Difference Day' in NE Ohio

The 2017 Make A Difference Day is Oct. 28. (Photo: TEGNA)

WKYC employees are preparing to fan out across Northeast Ohio on Make A Difference Day, one of the largest, annual single-days of service nationwide. This year, Make A Difference Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Make A Difference Day unites volunteers from across the country with a common mission: to improve the lives of others through a wide range of community-driven service projects.

Employees from WKYC-TV and their families will make a difference by volunteering at a number of local non-profits, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland and the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry’s Men's Shelter at 2100 Lakeside Ave.

Also, teams of WKYC staffers will be at Crocker Park in Westlake and Legacy Village in Lyndhurst on Oct. 28. Our employees will partner with Lifebanc to raise awareness about the need for people to register as organ donors.

The TEGNA Foundation, supported by TEGNA Inc. the parent company of WKYC-TV, will contribute $185,000 in community grants for Make A Difference Day projects across the country.

Make A Difference Day is made possible by the employees of TEGNA with support from the Arby’s Foundation and longtime partner Points of Light. Make A Difference Day began in 1992 and has since helped millions of Americans.

Make A Difference Day project organizers are encouraged to register their project at makeadifferenceday.com. By registering, projects will be eligible to win a $10,000 grant to donate to a charity of their choice.

Additional information can be found at www.makeadifferenceday.com.

