Police arrest alleged getaway driver in New Year's Day killing

Clairese Murray (Photo: Bedford Police Department)

BEDFORD, OHIO - Bedford Police, with the help of Cleveland Police, have arrested the suspected getaway driver from a New Year's Day homicide.

The arrest was made Wednesday morning. She was identified as Clairese Murray, 35, of Cleveland.

The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. Sunday at Club 2.28 at 474 Northfield Road.

Bedford Police say charges of complicity to murder are forthcoming.

Murray is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in Bedford Municipal Court.