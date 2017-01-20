Police: Man wanted in alleged abduction incident turns himself in

Woodland Avenue store suspect (Photo: surveillance video screenshot)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police say the man wanted in connection with a Jan. 12 incident turned himself in to police today.

Police say Roscoe Hilliard turned himself in at the Justice Center.

Police were looking for him in connection with an incident that happened about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 12 at a store located on 3608 Woodland Avenue.

On Jan. 17, police located the woman at a home in Cleveland Heights. She was found in good health, and she claimed that she and Hilliard have children together. The investigation continues as authorities confer with members of the Domestic Violence Unit.

This all began when the clerk at the Woodland Avenue store told police that an African American woman, wearing a black jacket and black furry boots, came into the store crying and asked to use the phone. As the victim spoke on the phone, a man, now identified as Hilliard, entered the store and grabbed her.

According to the surveillance video, the man was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and red knit hat, and carried the woman outside to a gold Chevy Trailbazer. The car then left the area.

Video from the scene shows the woman arriving at the store in the suspect's vehicle.

