Police: Suspect allegedly records man in Crocker Park store restroom

Westlake suspect (Photo: WPD-provided surveillance camera image)

WESTLAKE, OHIO - Police are searching for a man who allegedly used his cell phone to take video of another man in a Crocker Park store restroom.

Westlake Police Capt. Guy Turner says the man pictured above on Crocker Park surveillance camera video was allegedly using his cell phone to record another man in the restroom of the Nordstrom Rack store about 6:20 p.m. Dec. 21.

Turner says the victim confronted the suspect and the suspect made a partial admission of recording him.

The victim told police that he then followed the suspect to a Main Street parking garage where the victim flagged down a passing patrol officer. Turner said the area was searched but the suspect was not found.

Turner said the description of the suspect is that he is a man, white, about 23 years old, with a slim to medium build and no facial hair.

Turner added that the suspect was wearing a dark-colored, baseball-style cap with a light-colored brim and block lettering on the front, a light gray, waist-length coat, a type of green garment under the coat that protruded from under the coat to just above his knees, blue jeans, two black pearl earrings, and green tennis or hiking shoes.

Anyone who can ID the suspect is asked to call Westlake Police at 440.871.3311.