Police: Woman last seen Halloween found at Cleveland hospital

Diane Christburg (Photo: Denise Serena Facebook page)

CLEVELAND - Thursday morning, Cleveland Police were called to University Hospitals and were told that a woman who had been reported missing since Halloween was at the hospital, according to a Cleveland Police report.

She took her children trick-or-treating and then dropped them off at the home of a family member and wasn't seen again, according to the report.

Officers went to the UH McDonald Birthing Center and a nurse told them the woman, identified as Diane Christburg, 33, had arrived there Wednesday night via EMS from the East 152nd Street and Lakeshore Boulevard area, according to the report.

Christburg told police that she had been with Reneldo Young, 48, who she said is the father of her newborn child, and had been staying with him, according to the report.

The police report stated that Christburg told officers she was neither missing nor kidnapped and didn't call her family because her phone died.

The report stated that Young denied knowing that she was reported missing.