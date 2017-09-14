3-month-old dies in Kent; mother arrested

Kent Police. (Photo: WKYC)

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with endangering a child after her three-month-old baby died late Wednesday afternoon in Kent.

Authorities say they were called to the home of Samantha Knisley on Walter St. around 5:45 p.m. due to a report of an infant who was not breathing. The child was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, but was unable to be revived.

Police determined there was "probable cause" to arrest Knisley, and she was charged with the third-degree felony before being released from custody. She is scheduled to appear in Portage County court this morning.

No other information (such as the official cause of death) is available at this time.

