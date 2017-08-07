Armed Kent man barricades himself in home with 5-year-old daughter

Photo: file

KENT - Police took one man into custody Monday after he barricaded himself in his home with his 5-year-old daughter.

According to police, Curt Greve, 38, made threats to kill himself and his wife at the 500 block of Cherry Street around 1 p.m. When officers arrived, Greve locked himself inside the home with his 5-year-old. Police say Greve was reported to be in possession of a gun.

SWAT officers responded to the home and Kent Police made contact with Greve via phone. About 20 minutes later, Greve released his daughter out the front door and surrendered peacefully.

Police say a firearm was located at the scene.

Greve is facing domestic violence charges.

