DEA and Portage County investigators find 400 pounds of marijuana hidden in new cars

(Photo: AP)

PORTAGE COUNTY - Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and members of the Portage County Drug Task Force have seized more than 400 pounds of marijuana shipped from Mexico to Northeast Ohio hidden in new Ford Fusion vehicles.

Portage County Sheriff David Doak says the department's Drug Task Force was called to a local car dealership, when employees found a package of marijuana hidden in the trunk of a new Ford Fusion.

The car was shipped from Mexico, to a rail yard in Warren, before being searched at the dealership.

When investigators searched new Ford Fusions at the rail yard, they found five more packages of marijuana, hidden in the trunks of cars.

In all investigators recovered nine additional packages of marijuana, in four different counties. The street value of the seized narcotics is over $1 million dollars.

No arrests have been made.

© 2017 WKYC-TV