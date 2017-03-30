Dead body found in Streetsboro ditch

STREETSBORO - Investigators in Portage County found the body of a man lying face down in a Streetsboro ditch on Thursday.

Streetsboro Police say the man appeared to be in his 20s, about 5'7" in height and weighing somewhere between 125 and 140 lbs. The ditch the man was lying in had about 3-5 inches of water running through it.

Portage County Coroner's officials came to the scene and found no signs of foul play, leading police to believe the death may be accidental. The man's identification has not been positively identified.

The body has been taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

