Driver safely escapes after crashing car into Cuyahoga River

KENT - Police say a driver is unharmed after crashing a car into the Cuyahoga River Friday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. as the car was traveling southbound on Longmere Drive, crossed over Middlebury Road and down an embankment into the river.

Police say the driver exited the car and did not report any serious injuries.

Police have not revealed a cause for the crash, which remains under investigation.

